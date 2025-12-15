Tamil Nadu: NIMIR police team widens safety net, steps beyond guarding children

KANNIYAKUMARI: Since its launch on April 25, the NIMIR (The Rising Team) initiative -- constituted to prevent sexual offences against children -- has now expanded its scope, and the personnel, part of the team, have made successful efforts and interventions to identify and protect vulnerable children and elderly persons in the district.
So far, the 15-member all-woman team, three each from five subdivisions, has successfully thwarted four child marriage attempts, assisted 45 children in getting admission to homes and resuming education, and conducted a total of 6,434 awareness meetings. Besides, the team has admitted 14 elderly persons to homes and extended financial assistance to 21 students in continuing their higher education.
Under the initiative, spearheaded by Superintendent of Police R Stalin, the team has so far identified about 2,500 vulnerable children, including orphans and those with their parents separated, and ensured that measures are in place to prevent them from sexual offences. The police said the team has spread awareness about Pocso crimes and the penalties, and assisted several children in filing complaints. The team also assists the victims during court proceedings, especially with testifying in court against the perpetrators.
Inspector D Santhakumari, in charge of the initiative, said the team members also identify children who have dropped out of school and make efforts to enrol them again. "The NIMIR team has become a household name in the district," she added.
Head constables G Jayanthi and S Asha Priya, part of the NIMIR team, said the members travel across the district and educate the children about sexual offences and good and bad touch. Recently, the team offered counselling to two students who had dropped out of school and ensured that they joined the institution again. Also, we are helping women, elderly persons and those in need of help, they added.
SP Stalin said that protecting vulnerable children is not just an obligation, it is a mission. "The NIMIR team stands as a shield for the voiceless, ensuring every child is safe, secure, and cared for," he added.
P Murugeswari, counsellor of the SMILE home in Kanniyakumari, said the NIMIR team has so far rescued and admitted six persons -- aged between 55 and 92 -- with no caretakers, to the home. Though it started as an initiative for children, the team now helps all those in need, she added.