Tamil Nadu: NIMIR police team widens safety net, steps beyond guarding children

KANNIYAKUMARI: Since its launch on April 25, the NIMIR (The Rising Team) initiative -- constituted to prevent sexual offences against children -- has now expanded its scope, and the personnel, part of the team, have made successful efforts and interventions to identify and protect vulnerable children and elderly persons in the district.

So far, the 15-member all-woman team, three each from five subdivisions, has successfully thwarted four child marriage attempts, assisted 45 children in getting admission to homes and resuming education, and conducted a total of 6,434 awareness meetings. Besides, the team has admitted 14 elderly persons to homes and extended financial assistance to 21 students in continuing their higher education.

Under the initiative, spearheaded by Superintendent of Police R Stalin, the team has so far identified about 2,500 vulnerable children, including orphans and those with their parents separated, and ensured that measures are in place to prevent them from sexual offences. The police said the team has spread awareness about Pocso crimes and the penalties, and assisted several children in filing complaints. The team also assists the victims during court proceedings, especially with testifying in court against the perpetrators.