Tamil Nadu to survey hornbill population across three Kovai tiger reserves

COIMBATORE: As part of the state government’s Hornbill Conservation Initiative, launched in March 2025, a population survey of four hornbill species will be conducted across all ranges of three tiger reserves and parts of the Coimbatore forest division in the coming weeks. The survey is expected to be completed by the end of March or the first week of April next year, after which the exact population of these species will be known.

A senior forest department official said the first phase of the survey would be carried out in the Anamalai, Srivilliputhur–Megamalai and Kalakkad–Mundathurai tiger reserves, along with the Karamadai and Mettupalayam forest ranges in the Coimbatore forest division. “These areas have been identified as hornbill presence zones.

The assessment aims to estimate the population and density of hornbills. The survey will commence at the end of December and continue until the end of March or the first week of April 2026, coinciding with the hornbill breeding season. In the second phase, similar exercises will be undertaken in other parts of the state,” the official said.

Four hornbill species are found in these areas — the Great Hornbill, the Malabar Grey Hornbill, the Indian Grey Hornbill and the Malabar Pied Hornbill. While the breeding season of the Great Hornbill may extend until May, that of the Malabar Grey Hornbill ends in April.