TB treatment drop-out rate at 2 per cent, Madurai doctors say discontinuation a concern

MADURAI: The district has recorded a tuberculosis (TB) treatment dropout rate of nearly two per cent, according to the health officials, who highlighted that the number is significantly lower than the state average of four per cent. However, doctors warned that patients discontinuing treatment after just a few months remains a serious public health issue. Health department sources said they are actively tracing the patients who have dropped out of the treatment, ensuring they return to care according to protocols.

According to official records, a total of 5,667 TB patients were identified in 2024, of whom 55 discontinued treatment. The numbers for the three previous years followed a similar trend, with the dropout rate being roughly around two per cent. Dr Rajasekaran, Deputy Director of Medical Services (Tuberculosis - Madurai), said that some patients stop taking medication after two months due to a false perception that they had been cured and no longer required treatment.

A family member of a TB patient told TNIE that the patient stopped taking medicine after two months, despite repeated intervention from the family and medical professionals, claiming that he felt fine. "After consistent encouragement from the staff members, health supervisor, and the doctors at the Thirumangalam Government Hospital, the patient agreed to take up the medication again, though reluctantly," she said.