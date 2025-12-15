TB treatment drop-out rate at 2 per cent, Madurai doctors say discontinuation a concern

MADURAI: The district has recorded a tuberculosis (TB) treatment dropout rate of nearly two per cent, according to the health officials, who highlighted that the number is significantly lower than the state average of four per cent. However, doctors warned that patients discontinuing treatment after just a few months remains a serious public health issue. Health department sources said they are actively tracing the patients who have dropped out of the treatment, ensuring they return to care according to protocols.
According to official records, a total of 5,667 TB patients were identified in 2024, of whom 55 discontinued treatment. The numbers for the three previous years followed a similar trend, with the dropout rate being roughly around two per cent. Dr Rajasekaran, Deputy Director of Medical Services (Tuberculosis - Madurai), said that some patients stop taking medication after two months due to a false perception that they had been cured and no longer required treatment.
A family member of a TB patient told TNIE that the patient stopped taking medicine after two months, despite repeated intervention from the family and medical professionals, claiming that he felt fine. "After consistent encouragement from the staff members, health supervisor, and the doctors at the Thirumangalam Government Hospital, the patient agreed to take up the medication again, though reluctantly," she said.
A doctor from the Thirumangalam Government Hospital said, "Many TB patients have such a belief, which is dangerous. The tablet dosage prescribed is based on the weight of the patients. For instance, if the weight of the patient is between 25 and 34 kg, they will be prescribed two tablets daily, while it is six for those weighing 75 kg or above. These medicines are given in a routine of seven, nine, and 14 days. Any break in that routine can be easily detected."
Meanwhile, Dr Rajasekaran said that some patients had cited lightheadedness as a reason for discontinuing medicines, which is not a recognised side effect. He said, "A few patients who consume alcohol also discontinued their medication. However, efforts were made to counsel these individuals and bring them back into the treatment programme." He added that the field staff, led by the senior treatment supervisor (STS), encourage patients to adhere to the treatment schedule, and sometimes, when needed, respective village nurses and doctors at primary health centres provide direct intervention by visiting patients' homes.