TVK gets police nod for Vijay’s public meet in Erode on December 18; 35,000 to attend

ERODE: The Erode police on Sunday granted permission for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) public meeting scheduled for December 18, during which party president Vijay will announce the date for receiving applications from candidates seeking to contest the Assembly election.

Vijay will address the public meeting at Vijayamangalam, near the Vijayapuri Amman Temple in Perundurai from 11 am to 1 pm. “We have submitted replies to 84 conditions set by the police, and the meeting will be conducted in an orderly manner,” said KA Sengottaiyan, chief coordinator of the party’s high-level administrative committee.

Sengottaiyan said Vijay would first announce the date for receiving applications from aspirants, following which the list of candidates would be finalised and made public. “TVK draws its strength from the people of Tamil Nadu. With their support, Vijay will become the chief minister,” he added.

Erode Superintendent of Police A Sujatha, who inspected the venue on Sunday, told TNIE, “Permission has been granted with conditions. Women should not come for the gathering.”

The HR&CE department, which had earlier raised objection, gave its consent for the meeting to be held on property belonging to Vijayapuri Amman Temple (under the control of HR&CE) after TVK paid Rs 50,000 as security deposit and Rs 50,000 as venue rent. Following this, the police granted permission for the event, sources said.