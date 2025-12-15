Urimai Thogai: All eligible women will get aid, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

DHARMAPURI: Eligible women who were left out of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT) scheme can appeal for enrolment, and they will be brought back into the scheme, said Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday.

Participating in the marriage ceremony of DMK district secretary (West) P Palaniappan’s son at Molaiyanoor village near Pappireddipatti, the CM said, “On Friday, we hosted an event, Vellum Tamil Penngal, where we highlighted the achievements of the government, specifically towards women empowerment.

Similarly, on Saturday, we conducted an event, where an additional 17 lakh women were inducted as beneficiaries. Previously, we had issued Rs 1,000 under KMUT to 1.13 crore women. Now, along with the 17 lakh new enrolments, we are issuing the scheme to 1.30 crore women.”

“If even some more eligible persons had been left out, if they make a representation, they will be provided the assistance under the scheme. I have also said that the assistance amount too would be increased,” he added.

Further, the CM said, “We have successfully made Tamil Nadu the number one state in the country. We had to overcome various obstacles and challenges to achieve this success.” Commenting on SIR, Stalin said, “DMK’s structure, discipline and vigilance have allowed us to successfully undertake the SIR exercise.

I am greatly honoured by the involvement of DMK cadre in the SIR, because we need to protect people’s voting right. However, our work does not end here. We still need to overcome polling and counting, and be announced as victorious.

We must strive to ensure that the DMK government comes to power for the seventh time in the state,” he said. Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, CPI leader R Mutharasan, and others were present.