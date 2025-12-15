Wild boar menace: Distressed farmers urge TN forest department to implement shooting order

THENI: Farmers across several villages, including Kadamalaikundu, Thimarasanayakanur, and Megamalai in the district, are facing severe crop losses due to the increasing intrusion of wild boars from nearby forest areas, triggering anxiety during the ongoing harvest season.
Farmers have urged forest officials to implement the shooting order guidelines issued by the Tamil Nadu government to protect their crops.
Agricultural fields located along the foothills of the Western Ghats, particularly in parts of Bodinayakanur, Periyakulam, Andipatti, and Uthamapalayam taluks, have been repeatedly damaged by herds of wild boars straying into farmlands at night. Standing crops of millets, maize, groundnut, vegetables, and banana plantations have borne the brunt of the raids.
Speaking to TNIE, Tamilaga Desiya Vivasayigal Sangam president M Seeniraj said that farmers are currently harvesting millets in their fields, making the crops highly vulnerable to damage. "Forest Department officials in other districts have already begun implementing the shooting order to curb the menace. However, despite submitting several petitions, farmers in this district are yet to see any concrete action from the authorities," he added.
Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Farmers Association district secretary T Kannan said that although the Forest Department provides compensation for crop loss, only about 30% of affected farmers can claim it. "The Kerala government is effectively implementing culling operations to prevent wild boar intrusion. Similar techniques should be implemented here. Farmers are currently using lighting arrangements and sound effects to deter wild boars, but these measures have failed to completely prevent the intrusions," he said.
Requesting anonymity, a Forest Department official said, "There are practical difficulties in implementing culling operations. Committees comprising a forester, panchayat secretary, and Village Administrative Officer (VAO) were formed in each panchayat six months ago. Wild boar intrusions usually occur during night hours and in groups, making it difficult to ensure that no humans or other animals are present at the site. Implementing culling operations under such circumstances could lead to human casualties or harm to other animals," the official pointed out.
"The department has trained farmers in certain deterrent techniques, including placing human hair along wild pig pathways and fencing fields using white cotton cloth. Providing crop loss compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre. From April till now, farmers have received around Rs 5 lakh for 10 acres of land," the official said.
When contacted, District Forest Officer P. Arunkumar said that the majority of wild boar intrusions occur within 3 km of reserve forest areas. "Over the past two weeks, three incidents have been reported in the district. Solar fencing has been installed at 30 locations in the Uthamapalayam area with the support of the Department of Agricultural Engineering. Similarly, solar fencing has been set up at 15 locations in the Periyakulam area. A committee meeting will be held soon, and additional measures will be taken based on the discussions."