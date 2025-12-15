With a letterhead, OPS hints at launch of new party

CHENNAI: Former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday made clear his intention to steer a separate political outfit by issuing a statement on the letterhead of the All India Anna Dravida Cadres Rights Retrieval Kazhagam (AIADCRRK) to convene a meeting in Chennai on December 23 to decide the strategy for the 2026 Assembly election.

The move comes barely a week after Panneerselvam denied any plan to float a new party and instead called for the “unification of all AIADMK workers”.

Sources said that on November 24, a majority of district secretaries and headquarters office-bearers of Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga Thondarkal Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu (ADMKTUMK) gave in writing their wish to align with actor Vijay-led TVK, rather than return to the NDA or the AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami. On the same day, a resolution was adopted to convert the forum into AIADCRRK.

However, Panneerselvam had refrained from using the new party name on his letterhead for the past three weeks. On Sunday, he made his intention clear — to lead a political party.

Sources said Panneerselvam is keenly watching political developments and may take a final call after the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Tamil Nadu, with whom he recently held discussions in New Delhi.

After consultations with party office-bearers on December 23, Panneerselvam is expected to announce his decision. On December 24, Panneerselvam will pay homage at the memorial of former CM MG Ramachandran on the occasion of the late leader’s death anniversary.