15.2% TN voters likely to be removed from draft electoral roll after SIR; 1/3rd drop in Chennai

CHENNAI: The draft electoral roll to be released on Friday as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of poll rolls in Tamil Nadu is likely to have 5.44 crore voters, a 15.2% reduction from the 6.41 crore voters in the 2025 roll taken as the base count for SIR. Chennai may see the biggest drop, with 35.6% voter names likely to be removed.

As per a report generated on Monday for officials to monitor the exercise, seen by TNIE, 97.4 lakh names may be dropped as their enumeration forms have been marked as “uncollectable” due to various reasons.

Of the 97.4 lakh names, 52.6 lakh (54.2%) have been marked as permanently shifted, 26.9 lakh (27.7%) as dead, 13.6 lakh (13.9%) as untraceable, 3.98 lakh (4.1%) as duplicate, and about 16,400 (0.2%) as “uncollectable” due to “other” reasons. With the last leg of work for publishing the SIR draft still under way, the final figures may slightly vary.

Chennai’s electorate may shrink by 35.6% in the draft roll from its present size of 40.05 lakh to 25.8 lakh. Of the 14.26 lakh “missing” names in the draft rolls, which is more than one third of its present size, 12.23 lakh (85.8%) have been marked as permanently shifted.