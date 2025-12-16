96% questions in TNTET paper incorrect, allege candidates

COIMBATORE: Over 96% of questions for Paper II of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) have received objections from the aspirants. For Paper I, 5,775 candidates have raised objections for 59 out of the 150 questions.

Meanwhile, 35,402 TNTET aspirants have raised objections to 145 of the 150 questions of Paper II or its tentative answers released by TRB. A committee constituted by the TRB is currently reviewing these objections.

TRB conducted the TNTET Paper I and II on November 15 and 16, respectively, and released the tentative answer keys after the exams and allowed the candidates to raise objections on its portal from November 25 to December 3.

The number of objections was high compared to previous years, where TRB received objections for around 27 % of questions/answers in Paper I and 40 % questions/answers in Paper II. It may be noted that 4,24,335 candidates enrolled for TET 1 and 2 this year, compared to 4,07,454 last year.

TRB sources said this is the first time more aspirants have raised objections to such a large number of questions. However, only a few of these questions are likely to be incorrect. They challenged the questions by submitting proof from guidebooks and non-standard reference books, which the TRB did not accept.

Aspirants may have objected to some questions due to misunderstandings or to project the questions as incorrect, the sources said, adding, “The expert committee also found that some aspirants had raised objections by uploading blank documents on the portal.”