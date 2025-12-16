Arul among 23 held for opposing ‘soil theft’ for DMK event in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A case has been registered against 23 people, including farmer leader Arul Arumugam, in Tiruvannamalai for protesting against “illegal” mining of sand from the Malappambadi lake for laying roads and preparing infrastructure ahead of the DMK Youth Wing conference held on Sunday. Of those arrested, 21 are farmers, sources said. The conference was attended by CM M K Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin.
The Uzhavar Urimai Iyakkam condemned the arrests, alleging that the cases were foisted on them to cover up abuse of power by Highways Minister EV Velu in connection with the removal of soil from the lake for road work and preparation of the conference venue.
As per the FIR registered at the Polur police station, around 8 pm on Saturday, a police team led by sub-inspector S Vinayagam noticed a group of 23 persons, led by Arul Arumugam, raising slogans against the state government and protesting against the eight-lane highway project in Tiruvannamalai.
The police took them into custody and registered a case under Sections 189(2), 269(b), 191(2) and 353(1)(b) of the BNS. Sources said the farmers’ movement has been protesting for over a month against the alleged illegal removal of soil from the Malappambadi lake and had announced a road blockade on Sunday to press their demands.
“A negotiation meeting was held under the leadership of the district revenue officer to dissuade the protest, during which the organisation demanded that cases be registered against those involved in the alleged soil theft.
As there was no response to our demands and we were warned not to go ahead with the protest, we decided to proceed as scheduled on Sunday,” an association member told TNIE. On the morning of December 14, the police arrested key functionaries of the organisation, including Arul Arumugam, as a preventive measure.
They were later produced before the Polur court and lodged in Vellore Central Prison. Meanwhile, Arappor Iyakkam condemned the arrests and demanded the withdrawal of the cases.