Arul among 23 held for opposing ‘soil theft’ for DMK event in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A case has been registered against 23 people, including farmer leader Arul Arumugam, in Tiruvannamalai for protesting against “illegal” mining of sand from the Malappambadi lake for laying roads and preparing infrastructure ahead of the DMK Youth Wing conference held on Sunday. Of those arrested, 21 are farmers, sources said. The conference was attended by CM M K Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The Uzhavar Urimai Iyakkam condemned the arrests, alleging that the cases were foisted on them to cover up abuse of power by Highways Minister EV Velu in connection with the removal of soil from the lake for road work and preparation of the conference venue.

As per the FIR registered at the Polur police station, around 8 pm on Saturday, a police team led by sub-inspector S Vinayagam noticed a group of 23 persons, led by Arul Arumugam, raising slogans against the state government and protesting against the eight-lane highway project in Tiruvannamalai.