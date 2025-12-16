Association seeks change in deity procession practices at Chidambaram temple

CUDDALORE: A petition has been submitted to the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, PK Sekar Babu, seeking directions that the deity should not be taken in procession after being concealed during the chariot and darshan festivals at the Chidambaram Natarajar Temple.

The petition was submitted by Gemini MN Radha, founder-president of the Divine Devotees Association. In the petition, he stated that during the Anith Thirumanjanam festival held on June 1 at the Chidambaram Natarajar Temple, Sivagamasundari Amman and Lord Nataraja were taken from the chariot through the eastern gopuram entrance to the Thousand Pillared Hall.

“Thousands of devotees were waiting on both sides near the eastern gopuram entrance to worship the deity. However, the public dikshitars covered only the right side of Sivagamasundari Amman and Lord Nataraja with a cloth and took them in procession, as a result of which devotees were unable to have darshan,” he said.

He pointed out that the Margazhi Arudra Darshan festival will commence on December 25 and continue for 10 days. Stating that for several centuries thousands of devotees have been offering deeparadhana and worship when Sivagamasundari Amman and Lord Nataraja pass near the eastern gopuram entrance, the petitioner said,

“During the Margazhi Arudra festival, the practice of covering only the right side of the deity with a cloth and carrying it in procession should be discontinued."

He also urged that darshan timings should be announced in advance for the benefit of devotees. “No ban should be imposed on devotees seeking darshan by ascending the Kanaga Sabhai during the four days of the darshan festival,” he said.