BJP-led Centre wrecking MGNREGA: TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Taking strong exception to the BJP-led union government’s decision to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and reduce the centre’s share for the scheme, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday alleged that, driven by its animosity towards Mahatma Gandhi, the BJP-led government has decided to remove his name and impose an unpronounceable Sanskritised name for the scheme.
In a statement here, the CM said the scheme, which has been implemented so far with 100% funding from the union government, will hereafter receive only 60% funding. Above all, Tamil Nadu, which has achieved the remarkable feat of virtually eradicating poverty, will be penalised. “Because it is considered a poverty-free state, the people of Tamil Nadu will receive the least benefits under this scheme!” Stalin added.
The DMK president also accused the BJP government of arrogantly undermining a scheme that lifted crores of people out of poverty. “Just as you were forced to retract issues such as the three farm laws and the Caste Census, the people will certainly make you withdraw from your attempt to undermine MGNREGA as well. I therefore urge you to give up the idea of implementing Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission - Gramin scheme immediately, before inviting the wrath of the people.”
The centre is expected to introduce the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G Ram G Bill) in the Lok Sabha this week. The proposed legislation seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
The Bill proposes to increase guaranteed wage employment for rural households from 100 days to 125 days in a financial year. Another clause in the proposed law states, “The central government shall determine the state-wise normative allocation for each financial year, based on objective parameters as may be prescribed by the central government.”
As per the Bill, the centre and the states will share costs in a 60:40 ratio for all states and Union Territories (UT) with legislatures. However, for northeastern and Himalayan states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and J&K (UT), the funding pattern will be in the ratio of 90:10.
While the TNCC and the Left parties had already criticised the union government on this issue, the VCK and the MMK too strongly condemned the centre on Monday.
MMK president and MLA M H Jawahirullah stated that the move was yet another facet of a “deliberate attack” by the Sangh Parivar to politically erase Mahatma Gandhi. “This is not an administrative decision but an announcement that goes against the very spirit of the Constitution,” he said.
VCK MP D Ravikumar accused the union government of attempting to dilute MGNREGS. He said the amendments propose increasing the financial burden of states to 40% and reducing fund allocation to developed states, which would effectively cripple the scheme.
Ravikumar said MGNREGS has been providing rural people with a degree of self-reliance and minimal income support. “The Modi government is now trying to dismantle even this limited support,” he alleged.