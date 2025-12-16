BJP-led Centre wrecking MGNREGA: TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Taking strong exception to the BJP-led union government’s decision to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and reduce the centre’s share for the scheme, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday alleged that, driven by its animosity towards Mahatma Gandhi, the BJP-led government has decided to remove his name and impose an unpronounceable Sanskritised name for the scheme.

In a statement here, the CM said the scheme, which has been implemented so far with 100% funding from the union government, will hereafter receive only 60% funding. Above all, Tamil Nadu, which has achieved the remarkable feat of virtually eradicating poverty, will be penalised. “Because it is considered a poverty-free state, the people of Tamil Nadu will receive the least benefits under this scheme!” Stalin added.

The DMK president also accused the BJP government of arrogantly undermining a scheme that lifted crores of people out of poverty. “Just as you were forced to retract issues such as the three farm laws and the Caste Census, the people will certainly make you withdraw from your attempt to undermine MGNREGA as well. I therefore urge you to give up the idea of implementing Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission - Gramin scheme immediately, before inviting the wrath of the people.”

The centre is expected to introduce the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G Ram G Bill) in the Lok Sabha this week. The proposed legislation seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).