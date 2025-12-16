CM presents Rs 1.9 crore worth incentives to sportswomen

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday presented cheques for incentives to sportswomen who won medals at the 7th Carrom World Cup held in the Maldives recently and congratulated them.

The state government announced incentive grants of Rs 1 crore to Keerthana, Rs 50 lakh to Kasima and Rs 40 lakh to Mithra, amounting to a total of Rs 1.9 crore, who won medals in the event.

Keerthana and Kasima received the incentives from CM on Monday. Members of the Indian team who won the SDAT Squash World Cup 2025 held in Chennai from December 9 to 14 (organised by the Indian Squash Academy) — players Joshna Chinappa, Abhay Singh, Anahat Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar, along with Squash Championship Director Cyrus Poncha and coach Harinder Pal Singh — called on the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin showed the award for best state promoting sports development, presented to Tamil Nadu, at the 3rd CII Sports Business Awards 2025 held in Delhi on December 9, to Stalin.