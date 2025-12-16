Cylinder blast injures three of a family in Mayiladuthurai

MAYILADUTHURAI: Three members of a family were injured after a LPG cylinder exploded at a house in Mayiladuthurai on Monday morning.

The incident took place at Thiruindhalur Perumal Koil Street, at Muruganandha’s house. Police sources said the gas had spread overnight through the poorly closed valve of an outdated, rusty cooking gas cylinder.

Unaware of the leak, Muruganandham switched on the electric heater in the morning, which triggered an explosion. His family in the room next to the kitchen woke up to the loud burst with burns on their faces, hands and feet.

The injured were identified as Muruganandham, his wife Saraswathi, and their daughter Sandhiya, while their son escaped unhurt. Muruganandham and Sandhiya suffered around 40% burns, while Saraswathi sustained about 25% burn injuries.

All three are receiving treatment at Mayiladuthurai GH. Sources said that doors were broken and the window glass panes were shattered in the impact of the blast.