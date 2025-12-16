Government school students want Tamil teacher back; threaten to skip exam

DINDIGUL: 57 students of Chengattampatti Government Middle School in Batlagundu, along with several parents, staged a protest in front of the school and threatened to boycott examinations scheduled for Monday, over the transfer of their Tamil teacher to a different school.

The officials from the School Education Department, which has initiated a probe into the incident, immediately arrived at the scene and pacified the students, who then took the examination at 10.30 am.

Sources said a few months ago, the Tamil teacher, Vijayasundar, was posted on deputation to the school, which has a student strength of approximately 125. In the last week of November, he was transferred to a different school within Batlagundu.

However, the students requested his return, citing his effectiveness as a teacher. As they allegedly did not receive a proper response, the students staged a protest on Monday morning, threatening to boycott the examination.

A top official from the School Education Department told TNIE that a team of officials, led by DEO (Elementary Education) Mathiyalagan, arrived at the scene and held talks, but both the students and parents stood firm in their demand to revoke the teacher’s transfer.

"The teacher had been assigned to the school on a temporary basis, and was transferred, adhering to legal procedures, to another institution with a higher student strength. However, the students refused to accept this reasoning,” the official added.