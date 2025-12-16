Intend to overthrow Dravidian parties, seat Vijay as CM: Sengottaiyan

ERODE: My intention is to overthrow both Dravidian parties, said TVK chief coordinator KA Sengottaiyan, adding, no one can stop Vijay from becoming the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing party functionaries in Erode on Monday, Sengottaiyan said, "Puratchi Thalaivar MGR served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu thrice. After him, I journeyed in politics with Puratchi Thalaivi Amma. She has served as chief minister five times. She praised me saying I was the one who dedicated myself to the party without faltering. I'm going to do the same with the TVK. My intention is to overthrow both Kazhagams (DMK and AIADMK), bring in a new party, and seat Vijay as chief minister."

"When MGR started the AIADMK, some criticised him saying the party would not last more than 100 days. But he continued as chief minister until his demise. Amma also achieved that feat. The same situation is going to arise in the coming days. No one can stop Vijay from becoming the chief minister because he has the support of the people," he added.

Further, Sengottaiyan said, "In my 50-year political career, I have followed clean politics. Because of this, I stand behind Vijay, who represents the power of the people, after MGR and Jayalalithaa. Victory is very near for us, and we will win in 234 constituencies in the upcoming Assembly election."

A public meeting will be held on Thursday in Vijayamangalam of Erode district and Vijay will be participating. Ahead of this, a consultative meeting for party functionaries was held in Erode on Monday. The party's general secretary Bussy N Anand, Sengottaiyan and other functionaries participated.

The police have already issued 84 guidelines for the public meeting, and a few guidelines have been issued by the HR&CE department regarding the use of their land. "Permission has been granted for the public meeting from 11 am to 1 pm," a senior police officer said.