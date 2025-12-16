Madras HC directs officials to explain delay in nod to try IAS officers corporation tender case

CHENNAI: Fuming over the “substantial unexplained delay” in obtaining sanction from the Centre for prosecuting two IAS officers in a case over alleged irregularities committed in awarding tenders in the Chennai and Coimbatore corporations when SP Velumani was Municipal Administration Minister during the AIADMK government, the Madras High Court on Monday impleaded three top bureaucrats and directed them to file an explanation for the delay.

The vigilance commissioner, the public secretary and the director of DVAC were impleaded by Justice N Anand Venkatesh in the case.

He criticised the public secretary for sitting on the files sent by the vigilance commissioner without moving them for getting sanction required for prosecuting IAS officers KS Kandasamy and K Vijaya Karthikeyan who had served as deputy commissioner (works), GCC, and commissioner, Coimbatore Corporation, during that period.

The judge issued the orders to implead the three officers while hearing a contempt petition filed by Jayaram Venkatesan of Arappor Iyakkam, seeking to punish the DVAC officials for non-filing of chargesheet in the Rs 98.25-crore tender irregularities case.