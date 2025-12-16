Migrant woman raped in front of husband in Thoothukudi, three held

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi police on Monday arrested three migrant workers, including two juveniles, on charges of raping a 24-year-old woman from Assam near Sivanthipatti late on Sunday.

The prime suspect was identified as A Mohammad Makful Hussain (27), a native of Assam who was working as a labour contractor at Thisayanvilai. The two other suspects, both aged 16, were staying with him, the Srivaikuntam all-women police said.

Sources said Mohammad had recently arranged employment for the woman and her husband at a paver block manufacturing unit at Cherakulam. However, alleging that the facilities at the workplace were inadequate, the couple decided to quit the job and leave for Kerala on Sunday.

Acting on this information from the company, the agent Mohammad tried to convince the couple not to leave the work. However, they left the place in an auto. As they were proceeding towards Tirunelveli, Mohammad, along with the two juveniles, allegedly waylaid them and accused the couple of stealing valuables belonging to the employer.

The trio allegedly took the couple to a secluded area near the Kaliyuga Meiyyannar Sastha temple at Sivanthipatti. The woman’s husband was assaulted, and she was allegedly raped by the trio. The victim was later admitted to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case under sections 70 (gang rape),126(2), 115(2), 324(4), 351(2) of the BNS. Following a search operation in nearby villages, the police arrested all three. It is said that the contractor Mohammad had received commissions for employing the couple at the paver block manufacturing unit. Further inquiry is under way.