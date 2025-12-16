Pallur residents forced to cross railway track as underpass remains inundated

RANIPET: The people of Pallur village in Arakkonam, Ranipet are forced to cross the railway track as the Thirumalpur railway underpass has been flooded for the past four months. The water from the nearby Virudhasiru river (a tributary of Palar) is seeping into this underpass following heavy rains in the last two months and ever since, the water has been stagnant on the underpass upto four feet height.

The people who use this underpass—especially pedestrians and vehicle users from Pallur, Thirumalpur, Nelvai, Seenapuram, and Keezh Venbakkam are suffering on a daily basis.

Settu Rajagopal, a farmer from Pallur said that over 1,000 two wheelers and several buses have suffered breakdown or damages also due to driving in the flooded waters. “School children are crossing the railway track to go to school, which is extremely dangerous. At night, crossing becomes nearly impossible, and even ambulances are unable to pass through during emergencies,” he said.

According to sources, when the Arakkonam–Chengalpattu railway line was a metre-gauge line, there existed a railway level crossing no 119 adjacent to this location. When the line was converted from metre-gauge to broad gauge, the level crossing was removed and this underpass was constructed on the Panapakkam–Pallur main road.