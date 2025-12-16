Piyush Goyal to steer BJP’s poll talks with AIADMK

CHENNAI: Union minister Piyush Goyal, who played a key role in holding alliance and seat-sharing talks between the AIADMK and other allies of the NDA in the past, is set to steer the election talks for the 2026 Assembly election too, with his appointment as the election in-charge for the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

In the last week of September, the BJP had appointed Baijayant Panda, national vicepresident of the party and MP, as the election in-charge for Tamil Nadu and union minister Murlidhar Mohol as the co-in-charge. On Monday, BJP national president JP Nadda announced a new team with union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Murlidhar Mohol serving as the new co-in-charges for the Assembly election.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, talking to reporters, reiterated that he has requested either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take part in his yatra, which is scheduled to conclude on January 9.

Responding to a query about the provisional list of seats identified by the BJP to contest from, Nagenthran said the list that appeared in some sections of the media is false. There are three more months for the notification of the Assembly election, and there will be many changes in the political scenario. But the BJP’s alliance will be with the AIADMK, and there are possibilities for more parties to join the NDA, he added.