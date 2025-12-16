Ready to quit post for PMK unity: Mani

CHENNAI: Amid sharp exchanges between the father (S Ramadoss) and the son (Anbumani Ramadoss) factions within the PMK, the party’s Assembly floor leader and honorary president G K Mani has made an emotional appeal for unity, saying he is ready to resign from both his MLA post and party position if it helps bring the two sides together.

But, the Anbumani faction brushed aside his statement as “a drama”. Drawing a distinction between the father and the son, Mani said that PMK founder S Ramadoss alone enjoys real public influence, even though party president Anbumani Ramadoss has been travelling extensively across villages. The party’s strength lies only in the unity of the father-son duo, Mani said while addressing reporters in Chennai on Monday.

Responding to Anbumani’s allegation that Mani was a “traitor” who created a rift between him and his father, Mani said he had never thought of harming or betraying Anbumani. He said the present crisis in the PMK can be resolved only if S Ramadoss and Anbumani sit together and talk.

Speaking about the possible impact of the present situation on the party, he said that the current split would weaken the party electorally. Mani further said that he was ready to step aside, along with others labelled as traitors, in the larger interest of unity. He added that he seeks no position, will not join any other party, and is prepared to stay away from politics, if needed.