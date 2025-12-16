Three held for sexual assault on woman with mental illness near Srirangam

TIRUCHY: The Srirangam All Women Police Station (AWPS) on Sunday arrested three persons, including two women, in connection with the sexual assault on a 25-year-old woman with mental illness near Srirangam.

The arrested were identified as Balasubramanian from Palakkarai, Subbulakshmi (69) from Srirangam and Kala (a) Sivakala (51) from Vayalur Road. The fourth suspect, Siva Lokesh, is absconding. Police said the victim’s mother used to work at Subbulakshmi’s house.

As she could not leave her daughter alone, she would either take her along or leave her at a neighbour’s house. On Saturday, Subbulakshmi’s relative Kala allegedly took the victim to her house on Vayalur Road, claiming that she would take her to the Vayalur Murugan Temple.

Balasubramanian, who frequently visited Kala’s house for selling sarees, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman. The following day, when the woman insisted that her daughter accompany her to work, she refused and revealed the incident.

The victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the Srirangam AWPS. Police registered a case under Sections 87 and 64 read with Section 3 (5) of BNS and arrested Balasubramanian on Sunday.

Further investigation revealed that Subbulakshmi’s another relative, Siva Lokesh, had also sexually assaulted the victim earlier at her house. Subsequently, Subbulakshmi and Kala were arrested on Sunday, while Siva Lokesh is absconding. All three were remanded to the Tiruchy Central Prison.