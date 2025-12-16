Valparai official panel discusses ways to mitigate wildlife threat

COIMBATORE: As part of mitigating human-wildlife conflict, a six-member committee led by S Rama Subramanian, who is the additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, convened a meeting with all stakeholders, including municipality, revenue, police, and labour departments at the Valparai Municipal Commissioner's office on Monday.
The committee is expected to submit its report at the end of this week after incorporating the recommendations discussed at the meeting.
The time frame given for the committee to submit its report to the state government is 15 days.
The committee instructed the labour department to ensure basic facilities such as lighting and toilets, along with a safe environment for the workers, through the estate authorities.
Municipality officials have been asked to clear waste as soon as possible instead of keeping them in an open place for days since the animals are attracted to the human habitations by accumulated waste.
In the last one week, the committee members visited Iyerpadi estate, where an eight-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack, and a few other estates to check basic amenities given to the workers.
"We are planning to replicate the Sakthi estate model, where all the basic amenities have been given to the workers, in other estates too. We have also asked members of Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF) to create awareness among migrant workers about the do's and don'ts to prevent wildlife attacks. In the last 18 years over 60 people died due to human-animal conflict in the surroundings of Valparai," said a committee member.
"Estate authorities have also asked us to allot more staff to chase away wild elephants and provide additional vehicles during the operation. The municipality itself will strengthen the lighting, sanitation, and waste management along with the estates. They will also dispose of solid waste created by tourists," the member added.
Instructions have been given to the estates to clear the bushes around the houses.
"Once the bushes are cleared, migrant labourers will have a clear vision about the movement of animals like sloth bears and leopards near their houses. We have asked the estate authorities to clear the bushes for 30 to 40 feet in four corners of the houses," the official said..