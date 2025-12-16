Valparai official panel discusses ways to mitigate wildlife threat

COIMBATORE: As part of mitigating human-wildlife conflict, a six-member committee led by S Rama Subramanian, who is the additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, convened a meeting with all stakeholders, including municipality, revenue, police, and labour departments at the Valparai Municipal Commissioner's office on Monday.

The committee is expected to submit its report at the end of this week after incorporating the recommendations discussed at the meeting.

The time frame given for the committee to submit its report to the state government is 15 days.

The committee instructed the labour department to ensure basic facilities such as lighting and toilets, along with a safe environment for the workers, through the estate authorities.

Municipality officials have been asked to clear waste as soon as possible instead of keeping them in an open place for days since the animals are attracted to the human habitations by accumulated waste.

In the last one week, the committee members visited Iyerpadi estate, where an eight-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack, and a few other estates to check basic amenities given to the workers.