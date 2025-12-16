Vande Bharat Express train pelted with stones near Vriddhachalam

CUDDALORE: Stones were hurled at a Vande Bharat Express train near Vriddhachalam on Monday evening, damaging window panes in five coaches. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has begun an inquiry into the incident.

The Chennai–Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express was travelling between Vriddhachalam Town railway station and Thalanallur in Cuddalore district at around 6 pm, when unidentified persons allegedly pelted stones at the train coaches.

After the train reached Tiruchy railway junction, railway medical teams inspected the affected coaches and examined passengers. Officials said that no passenger was injured. Railway officials also inspected the damaged coaches and held inquiries with passengers.

Explaining the damage, railway official sources said, “The window glasses in each coach are fitted with two layers, with Argon and Krypton gas filled between them. In this incident, only the outer glass layer was damaged.”

A case has been registered in connection with the incident. Based on information gathered from the area where the incident occurred, three minor boys have been detained.