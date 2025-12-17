10% voters deleted after SIR in Pondy

PUDUCHERRY: Nearly 10% of voters, about one lakh, have been deleted from the draft electoral rolls from the four regions of Puducherry — Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam — following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Releasing the details on Tuesday, Puducherry CEO P Jawahar said the total electorate in the Union Territory had reduced from 10.2 lakh to 9.2 lakh after the revision exercise.
Among the deleted, about 2% (20,798 voters) were deleted due to death, while 8% (80,645 voters) were removed owing to change of address or because they were not found at the registered address. Instances of double registration accounted for 0.2%, involving 2,024 voters.
At the same time, around 71,500 people whose names or whose ancestors’ names were not included in the electoral rolls during previous special revision exercises in Puducherry and other states had submitted census forms, and their names have now been included in the draft electoral roll. However, the CEO clarified that these voters would have to submit any one of the 12 prescribed documents to ensure inclusion in the final electoral roll.
Jawahar also said that individuals whose names do not figure in the draft electoral roll can apply for inclusion by submitting the prescribed forms between December 16 and January 15.