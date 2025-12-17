10% voters deleted after SIR in Pondy

PUDUCHERRY: Nearly 10% of voters, about one lakh, have been deleted from the draft electoral rolls from the four regions of Puducherry — Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam — following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Releasing the details on Tuesday, Puducherry CEO P Jawahar said the total electorate in the Union Territory had reduced from 10.2 lakh to 9.2 lakh after the revision exercise.

Among the deleted, about 2% (20,798 voters) were deleted due to death, while 8% (80,645 voters) were removed owing to change of address or because they were not found at the registered address. Instances of double registration accounted for 0.2%, involving 2,024 voters.