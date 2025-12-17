‘24 ambulances, 120 nurses to be stationed at TVK meeting venue’

ERODE: Vijay, a leader who can change the destiny of Tamil Nadu, will be visiting Erode on Thursday and in view of his visit, the police have put forward several security requests, said TVK chief coordinator KA Sengottaiyan, adding, “We are taking measures beyond what has been requested. Security has been stepped up to a level never seen before in Tamil Nadu, and this will set an example.”

Speaking to reporters in Erode on Tuesday, Sengottaiyan said, “60 CCTV cameras will be installed for security purposes. A medical team with 72 doctors, 120 nurses and 24 ambulances will be stationed. Around 10,000 party cadre and 25,000 people are set to participate in the public meeting. There is no pass, ID or QR code restrictions for them. We are inviting only people and cadre from Erode district to this event. Basic facilities, including drinking water and toilets will be arranged and parking facilities have been provided for vehicles on an area of about 60 acres.”

Further, he said, “About 1,500 police personnel will be on duty. Entry and exit points have been set up at 14 locations for the public and cadre.” Sengottaiyan, Bussy N Anand and others inspected the preparatory works. As a precaution, the management of a private school in the area has given a holiday to students on Thursday.