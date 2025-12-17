Annamalai alleges DMK, Congress 'betraying hindu traditions' over Thiruparankundram issue

PUDUCHERRY: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president and national executive committee member K Annamalai on Tuesday accused the DMK and the Congress of harbouring elements “betraying Hindu traditions” while addressing a protest organised by Hindu organisations and Muruga devotees near the Swadeshi Cotton Mill.

The demonstration highlighted the ongoing controversy over lighting the Karthigai Deepam atop Thiruparankundram hill. A model lamppost was used to symbolically light the lamp, following a recent ruling by Justice G R Swaminathan, which directed that the traditional lamp be lit on a lamppost rather than the hilltop, noting that the pillar belonged to the temple under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

Annamalai claimed that despite the verdict delivered on December 1, the HR&CE Department filed an appeal, whereas no appeal had been submitted by representatives of the dargah. He also questioned earlier actions of the department and alleged the dispute escalated following petitions by Muruga devotees seeking restrictions on non-vegetarian food at the site.