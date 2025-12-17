Annamalai questions Vijay's silence on Thiruparankundram issue

PUDUCHERRY: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday questioned TVK leader Vijay’s silence on the Thiruparankundram issue, even as he seeks a ministerial post for minorities in Puducherry.

The remarks came during a torchlight protest by Murugan devotees and Hindu organisations near the Swadeshi Mill, condemning Congress MP V Vaithilingam for being the first to sign a notice against the court verdict on the matter. Annamalai delivered a special address and later spoke to reporters.

Targeting Vijay, he said, “One should remain silent where silence is required and speak where necessary. Vijay’s silence on this issue is not right. He should clearly take a stand.” He accused the DMK of deliberately provoking devotees, adding that the case has a legal and customary history dating back to 1920, and long-standing practices must continue.