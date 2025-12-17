Bad weather in Delhi disrupts flight operations at Chennai airport

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY/MADURAI: Severe weather in Delhi disrupted flight operations at the Chennai International Airport on Tuesday, leading to the cancellation of 19 inbound and outbound flights. Seven arriving flights were cancelled citing the consequential impact of dense fog and low visibility in the national capital. The affected services included flights from Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad and Varanasi.

The impact was more pronounced on departures, with a dozen outbound flights cancelled across multiple time slots. Services to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati and Indore were affected. Both early-morning departures and evening peak-hour flights were hit, sources said. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport. However, both arrival and departure of flights were as per schedule at Tiruchy and Madurai airports. Only two international flights to Tiruchy from Kuala Lumpur were delayed, sources said.