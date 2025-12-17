Cash-for-jobs scam: Reply sought on plea seeking FIR registration

He said it was reported that bribes ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 35 lakh per post were collected and such revelations of corruption are disheartening and erode the public trust and confidence in constitutional governance and undermine the integrity of the recruitment process.

He alleged the DGP has not taken steps to register an FIR despite receiving credible evidence and reports from the ED which is empowered to investigate money laundering only based on FIRs registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Stating that he sent a representation to the respondent authorities on November 11, 2025 urging necessary action to register an FIR on the alleged scam, Athinarayanan said the representation has been kept in cold storage. He prayed for the court to issue a direction to register the FIR.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the petition filed by the ED seeking a direction to the DGP for registering an FIR regarding the illegal sand mining to January 23.