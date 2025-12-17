CCMC plans two new swimming pools at VOC Park

COIMBATORE: Continuing its push to strengthen sports infrastructure in the city, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has proposed the construction of two large swimming pools within the VOC Park premises at an estimated Rs 6 crore. The initiative is part of a series of projects aimed at providing better facilities for both sports enthusiasts and professional athletes in Coimbatore.

According to civic officials, the two swimming pools will serve distinct purposes. One will be a public pool, allowing residents to access a safe and well-maintained swimming facility within the city. The second will be a sports-oriented pool, dedicated exclusively to training for competitive events and participating in tournaments. The project is expected to address the long-standing demand for quality swimming infrastructure, particularly for athletes who currently lack government-operated specialised training facilities.

The proposed swimming pools add to the list of sports projects currently being undertaken by the CCMC near VOC Park and Nehru Stadium. The civic body has already begun construction of an indoor volleyball court at Rs 2 crore near Nehru Stadium, along with a kabaddi court costing Rs 2.5 crore, which is being developed with contributions from private parties.