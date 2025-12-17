Cracks develop in overhead water tank at Thirupoondi after rain, locals worried

Mustafa added that people who regularly pass through the area could be injured if the structure falls apart and the risk increases during monsoon, when the tank remains filled and may not be able to bear the additional load. The public has urged the local administration to immediately demolish the unsafe structure and construct a new, secure overhead water tank to prevent any loss of life or property.

Former Vice President of Thirupoondi West Panchayat, Mohamed Rafiq, said the tank would be at least 40 years old, and patchwork was done multiple times. “The overhead tank was constructed by the panchayat board back then, which had been repaired multiple times. Since the public is alarmed over the condition of the tank, we have approached the authorities to build a new tank,” he said.

When contacted, an official from the Keelayur Block stated that steps are taken to construct a new overhead tanker in the vicinity, and the construction will start at the earliest.