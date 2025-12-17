Delay in obtaining power connection hits Vilamarathur water project

COIMBATORE: The Vilamarathur Water Supply Project, designed to provide safe drinking water from the upper reaches of Bhavani River to residents of Mettupalayam Municipality, is reportedly on hold due to delays in establishing an electricity connection.

People are hopeful that once the project is operational, they will have access to unpolluted water. However, local sources said that the municipality has not yet secured the necessary electricity connection to run the pumping station.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) have stated that the local municipality must first obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the district administration in order to proceed with the project, after which the electricity connection will be provided.

The Tamil Nadu government announced the Vilamarathur Drinking Water Scheme, at an estimated cost of Rs 22.20 crore, in 2021. However, construction commenced only in March 2024 and most of the work is nearly completed.

"Approximately 90% of the work has been finished, including the construction of a well in Bhavani River, an overhead storage tank and the laying of pipelines. Presently, the municipality provides 13 million litres per day (MLD) of water to its residents. All work is expected to be fully completed by the end of May 2026, after which trial runs will be conducted before the scheme is officially launched for public use. This scheme is expected to improve water supply and address long-standing water quality issues," said a senior municipality official.