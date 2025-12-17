Deputy CM launches analysis system for TN athletes

CHENNAI: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday launched an athlete management system, a performance analysis and planning platform based on training, fitness and wellness data of all hostel-based sportspersons under the SDAT.

He also inaugurated Tamil Nadu Sports Conclave 2.0 - 2025 (TAScon), aimed at training district sports officers, coaches, and leading sportspersons. The conclave focuses on athlete development, coaching methodologies, sports science, sports nutrition, psychology, the use of AI in sports, coaching and high-performance ecosystems, sports analytics, the Vision 2036 Olympics roadmap, and sports medicine.

Udhayanidhi said since 2023, TAScon has emerged as a powerful platform for the exchange of ideas, innovation, and inspiration in our sports development. “The Chief Minister’s Trophy tournament has emerged as Tamil Nadu’s Olympics. Our CM allocated Rs 35 crore as prize money, and about 15 lakh participants took part in the CM Trophy tournament last year,”he said.

Udhayanidhi said last year, the government gave more than 100 jobs to sportspersons in the state. “This year the CM has given us a target of a minimum of 100 athletes,” Udhayanidhi said.