DGP gives marching orders to orderlies at cops’ homes

CHENNAI: DGP and Head of Police Force (HoPF) in-charge Abhay Kumar Singh has issued instructions to withdraw police personnel deployed as orderlies at the residences of serving and retired officers, and redeploy them in regular policing work. The directive of Singh, who holds the interim post for just 15 days, is a long-standing court directive.

In the instructions sent to all units, zonal and district heads, Singh asked for details of personnel currently assigned as orderlies, and directed that they be relieved and sent back to their units without delay. The communication emphasised such deployments have no formal sanction, and are inconsistent with operational requirements.

In August 2022, the Madras High Court ordered the state government to ensure the abolition of the ‘orderly system’ within four months, directing authorities including the home secretary and the DGP to immediately withdraw orderlies.

Justice SM Subramaniam had said complaints of misconduct be inquired into, and action under relevant law and the Discipline and Appeal Rules be taken.