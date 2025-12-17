Four killed in multi-vehicle collision in Dharmapuri, four injured

DHARMAPURI: Four persons were killed and four others sustained injuries after a lorry carrying poultry feed rammed a motorcycle and two trucks on the Dharmapuri-Salem road near Thoppur in Dharmapuri on Tuesday morning due to a suspected brake failure. The impact of the collision caused one of the trucks to enter the opposite lane and ram two more cars.

The deceased were identified as P Arunagiri (38) and his sister V Kalaiarasi (40) of Madheymangalam in Dharmapuri, who were travelling on the bike; P Dinesh (30) of Salem, driver of a car; and S Munusamy (43) of Namakkal, driver of the fodder lorry, which was heading to Namakkal from Mumbai. The bodies were shifted to Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

According to Thoppur police, the fodder lorry first collided with a truck, and subsequently rammed a two-wheeler, and a parcel truck.