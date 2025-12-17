Fugitive criminal’s wife dies by suicide, daughter critical

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: An absconding history-sheeter’s wife, who was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital recently following a suicide bid, died on Tuesday. Police said the woman allegedly tried to kill her daughters, aged 14 and 15, before taking the extreme step. While the younger daughter survived, the 15-year-old’s condition is critical. After her death, two video clips purportedly of the woman blaming media and police for causing her mental stress went viral.

B Josvina (30) was the wife of Balamurugan (30), a native of Kadayam in Tenkasi. He is wanted in nearly 80 criminal cases across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Balamurugan was lodged in Thrissur prison but escaped in November after assaulting Tamil Nadu police personnel, who were escorting him back to Thrissur from Aruppukkottai court. Earlier this month, more than 50 TN police personnel launched a search operation for Balamurugan in Kadayam hills based on a tip-off. Although he evaded arrest, the operation drew wide attention after five policemen got stranded on the hillock amid heavy rain and darkness.

Subsequently, Josvina was questioned by police following which she moved in with her relatives near Alangulam. Two days ago, the relatives found Josvina and her children unconscious and admitted them to hospital.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, counselling is available on the health department helpline 104)