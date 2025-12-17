HM buys van for school, locals give study material

PUDUKKOTTAI: As part of her efforts to increase enrolment and ease access for children from remote villages, the headmistress of a panchayat union primary school at Chidambara Viduthi North near Kothamangalam has purchased a van, worth Rs 9 lakh, from her personal funds, for the use of students.

The initiative by T Chandra (56), who has been serving as headmistress since 2016, was complemented on Tuesday by village residents, parents and the school management committee, who together contributed “kalvi seer” (educational materials) worth about Rs 7 lakh.

The materials were brought to the school in a procession with traditional drums and formally handed over in the presence of Backward Classes Welfare Minister C V Meyyanathan. The school has 110 students studying from Classes I to V, up from fewer than 90 when Chandra took charge.