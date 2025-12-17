International indoor sports complex for para-athletes to come up at Kavundampalayam

COIMBATORE: In a significant step towards accessible sports infrastructure in the state, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has submitted a proposal to the Tamil Nadu government seeking Rs 15 crore and approval to construct an international-level indoor sports complex exclusively for para-athletes.

The proposed facility, set to be developed on around one acre of corporation land at Kavundampalayam, is aimed at enabling para-athletes from the city and surrounding districts to train and compete on national and international platforms, including the Paralympic Games. If approved, it will be the first such dedicated indoor sports complex for para-athletes in Coimbatore.

Civic officials said the project is a natural extension of the CCMC's earlier inclusive initiatives. In the past, in association with Bosch and NGO RAAC, CCMC had established the 'Hope Park' at Kalapatti, a specially designed inclusive park catering to differently-abled children and adults. The park, which received an overwhelming response from the public, features inclusive equipment, a dedicated space for selling products made by differently-abled individuals, and a training centre aimed at promoting both physical and mental well-being of special children.