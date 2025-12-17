Melur-Karaikudi bypass to be ready by March

MADURAI: Construction of the 46-km bypass road between Melur in Madurai and Karaikudi in Sivganga, which is being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 1,070 crore since March 2020, is likely to be completed by March 2026.
According to an NHAI official, the road includes 27-km stretch from Melur to Thirupathur and a 19-km stretch from Thirupathur to Karaikudi. The four-lane corridor begins at the Tiruchy National Highway in Melur, passes through Thirupathur and Pillayarpatti, providing connectivity to Kundrakudi, and terminates at Karaikudi. A new toll plaza has been established at Brahamanapatti, which is 20 km from Melur.
"Initially, the cost for the project was estimated at Rs 756 crores, later it was revised to Rs 1,070 crore based on the increasing cost," the official said.
He further stated that there would interchanges at every 1.5 km to 2-km on the road which will facilitate motorists to change direction.
"We acquired a total of 177 hectares for the project. At present, major works such as earthwork, granular sub-base (GSB), wet mix macadam (WMM) and bituminous pavement macadam (BPM) have been completed. Remaining works include road markings, installation of lights are pending," he said.
"Adequate service roads will be provided to access key locations such as Thaniyamangalam in Melur, Eriyur, Thirupathur, Kundrakudi and Pillayarpatti. Existing State Highway between Melur and Karaikudi passes through several villages and causes delays,
Once operational, commuters can travel directly from Melur to Karaikudi without entering villages, reducing travel time from the current one hour and 15 minutes to about 40 minutes," he added.