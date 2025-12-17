Melur-Karaikudi bypass to be ready by March

MADURAI: Construction of the 46-km bypass road between Melur in Madurai and Karaikudi in Sivganga, which is being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 1,070 crore since March 2020, is likely to be completed by March 2026.

According to an NHAI official, the road includes 27-km stretch from Melur to Thirupathur and a 19-km stretch from Thirupathur to Karaikudi. The four-lane corridor begins at the Tiruchy National Highway in Melur, passes through Thirupathur and Pillayarpatti, providing connectivity to Kundrakudi, and terminates at Karaikudi. A new toll plaza has been established at Brahamanapatti, which is 20 km from Melur.

"Initially, the cost for the project was estimated at Rs 756 crores, later it was revised to Rs 1,070 crore based on the increasing cost," the official said.