MSP hike of Rs 445/quintal for copra very less, hike it by Rs 1,000: Farmers

THANJAVUR: Mentioning the hike in minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 445 per quintal announced recently for the milling copra variety for the 2026 season “very less”, coconut farmers in Thanjavur, which is one of the largest producers of the crop in the state, demand a further increase by Rs 1,000/quintal so as to stabilise the market price of the fruit.

In its meeting held on December 12, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the prime minister approved the MSP for fair average quality milling copra for the upcoming season to be fixed at Rs 12,027/quintal, and that of ball copra at Rs 12,500 per quintal.

This marks a hike of Rs 445/quintal for milling copra and Rs 400/quintal for ball copra from last season. The copra would be procured at the agriculture regulated markets at the designated period. On the support prices, E V Gandhi of Marungapallam and president of the East-Coast Coconut Farmers' Association (ECFA) said, "The MSP fixed by the Union government is very less than the ruling market price of copra, which is around Rs 18,000/quintal. Though the government has been saying the hike is more than that of the past few years, the price needs to be hiked further by Rs 1,000 per quintal."