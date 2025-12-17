Nation which leads in nanotechnology will shape future industries: Minister

VELLORE: Nanotechnology is not merely a scientific discipline but a revolution operating at the smallest scale, Minister for Transport and Electricity S S Sivasankar said on Tuesday, citing Bawendi quantum dots that are typically one to 10 nanometres in size, nearly 10,000 times smaller than the diameter of a human hair.

Delivering the inaugural address as chief guest at the third International Conference on Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (ICNAN’25) at VIT University here, the minister said nanotechnology enables us to visualise and engineer matter to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

Addressing a packed Anna Auditorium, which included school students apart from delegates, Sivasankar said the conference reflected a strong global belief that nanotechnology would define the scientific and economic future of the world. “History clearly shows that nations which lead in nanotechnology today will lead the industries of tomorrow,” he said.