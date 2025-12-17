‘National Herald ruling proves BJP misusing agencies to harass rivals’

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Monday accused the Union government of misusing central investigation agencies to target opposition leaders in the National Herald case.

A Delhi court, on Tuesday, refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s money-laundering complaint against Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the case,

In a social media post, Stalin said the judiciary has once again exposed what he termed as the BJP government’s vendetta-driven approach. He alleged the central government is pursuing cases without legal basis to harass and malign political rivals.

The chief minister said Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi stand vindicated, asserting the BJP was “hell-bent” on hounding the Gandhi family for standing firm on secularism and constitutional values, which “it cannot tolerate”.

Stalin further alleged the continued targeting of opposition leaders is eroding the credibility of premier investigative institutions, reducing them to instruments of political intimidation.