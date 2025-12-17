Need advanced research, AI to tackle public health challenges: Pondy LG

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan on Tuesday stressed the need for advanced research and innovation, the adoption of modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and genomics, and stronger institutional collaboration to address emerging public health challenges.

Speaking at the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Indian Council of Medical Research’s Vector Control Research Centre (VCRC) here, the Lt Governor said the world was confronting new and complex public health challenges driven by climate change, rapid urbanisation, population movement and changing ecosystems, all of which were influencing the spread of vector-borne diseases. He noted that new vectors and disease patterns were emerging, making the role of specialised institutions such as the VCRC increasingly critical.

Kailashnathan said the Government of India, through the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), had consistently supported the VCRC, underscoring the country’s commitment to science-led public health solutions. As the Lt Governor of Puducherry, he assured continued cooperation and support from the Union Territory to the prestigious institution in its mission to achieve a vector-borne-disease-free India.