No proposal to distribute sanitary pads through ration shops, TN govt tells court

CHENNAI: The state government has informed the Madras High Court that there is no proposal for distributing sanitary napkins to women and children free of cost or at subsidised rates through ration shops.

Advocate General PS Raman made the submission on Tuesday before the first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan when a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate Lakshmi Raja of Chennai came up for hearing. The state will incur an expenditure of Rs 4,000 crore for distributing sanitary napkins through public distribution scheme (PDS) shops free of cost and so the government does not propose to bring in any such scheme, he told the bench. He noted that the sanitary napkins are being distributed to postnatal women and schoolgirls through village health nurses and a large number of women are benefiting through this supply.