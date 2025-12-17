Patta for people living on poramboke land soon: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Tuesday said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has assured to address the demands for housing site pattas for people living on poramboke land in Chennai and surrounding areas. Shanmugam said the CM has assured to form a high-level committee headed by the chief secretary to recommend reclassification of objectionable poramboke land and issuance of pattas across Tamil Nadu.

He added that Stalin also assured that the government would consider waiving interest and penal interest levied on residents of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements. He urged the state government to fulfil the CM’s assurance promptly and at the earliest. Thousands of people from Chennai and its suburban areas on Tuesday participated in the protest led by CPM demanding housing site pattas for long-term residents living on poramboke land of various categories. The protesters demanded that the government reclassify objectionable poramboke lands and issue pattas to residents living on government land, alternative sites allotted by the state, and unused parcels of land.

Later in the day, a CPM delegation led by Shanmugam, along with Vasuki and party leaders, met Chief Minister M K Stalin and submitted detailed representations.