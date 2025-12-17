Pay Rs 2 lakh compensation to woman assaulted by three cops: SHRC to govt

“As they failed to obtain any information on the whereabouts of the accused, the trio allegedly abused her in filthy language, assaulted her, and removed her clothes in front of her two daughters, one of whom is a special child. The personnel also allegedly snatched Rs 15,000 from her and took away two mobile phones. The ordeal continued for about one-and-a-half hours,” the complainant noted.

Though the trio denied the allegations, Kannadasan, after a detailed inquiry, held that the trio had violated the human rights of the complainant. He recommended that the state government pay the compensation to the woman within a month.

It may be noted that during a hearing on November 22, 2024, the victim alleged that the police threatened her to withdraw the complaint at the Tirunelveli circuit house, where the SHRC hearing was held. Taking serious note of this, Kannadasan issued a stern warning, stating that severe punishment would follow if such intimidation continued.