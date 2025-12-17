Plea in Madras HC against acquisition of lakes, tanks in Parandur for airport project

CHENNAI: A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking to quash a 2023 government order (GO) granting administrative sanction for the Chennai Greenfield International Airport project through the TIDCO for acquisition, alienation and reclassification of waterbodies including the Vyleri irrigation tank.

The petitioner, G Subramniyan of Kancheepuram, said the total project area, as per the GO, is 5,747 acres, out of which, 576.74 hectares are classified irrigation tanks and waterbodies including Vyleri tank and Kali Eri. The tanks are the lifeline for hundreds of small and marginal farmers who depend exclusively on them for irrigation and agriculture. Their obliteration for a commercial infrastructure project would permanently destroy the agrarian ecosystem, affecting food security, ecology and the right to livelihood of rural communities, he said.

Subramniyan alleged that the GO is in violation of the Revenue Standing Order (RSO) 24 which prohibits alienation, assignment or reclassification of tanks, lakes and channels for non-irrigation purposes. These provisions have statutory force, ensure the permanence of waterbodies and any act contrary there is ultra vires.