Second Auroville literature fest begins in Villupuram

The week-long event is being conducted in four official languages designated by The Mother — Sanskrit, Tamil, French and English. Sanskrit represents the universal language of the township, Tamil honours the language of the land, French reflects Auroville’s historical connections with Puducherry, and English serves as the international medium.

With nearly sixty nationalities represented in Auroville, the festival provides a platform for cross-cultural understanding through translations and world literature. The programme features keynotes, panel discussions, book launches and cultural performances, with a particular focus on the literary legacy of Sri Aurobindo, including his interpretations of the Vedas and the epic Savitri.

The festival will conclude with a valedictory session on Sunday, attended by the Governor of Tamil Nadu, the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary of Puducherry, underscoring Auroville’s mission of fostering human unity.