Talks with minister inconclusive, Tasmac staff launch protest

CHENNAI: Hundreds of Tasmac employees on Tuesday launched a wait-in protest in Chennai after talks with Prohibition and Excise Minister S Muthusamy ended without a resolution. The protesters assembled in front of Tasmac managing director’s office, pressing for long-pending demands, including the appointment of additional staff to handle the bottle buy-back scheme.

After holding talks with representatives of 27 employees’ associations, the minister told TNIE that employees had raised around 25 demands, including wage revision and the appointment of more staff. “We are examining their demands. We also need to hold discussions with the finance department for fund approval. Hence, we have asked the employees to wait for three days for a final decision and advised them to withdraw the protest,” the minister said.

However, the employees said they would continue their agitation. Speaking to TNIE, T Dhannasekaran, general secretary of the AITUC-affiliated Tasmac Employees Association, said the protest would go on until their demands are met. The bottle buy-back scheme had been introduced in 15 districts without appointing additional staff. Existing workers are forced to take up extra work and face difficulties especially during peak hours, he said.